Ward Caps Sophomore Season at NCAA T&F Championships

2025 NCAA Track and Field Results

THE FLATS – Kendall Ward finished her sophomore season and the Yellow Jackets’ 2024-2025 track and field season on Saturday night competing in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

After finishing eighth at the NCAA East First Rounds in Jacksonville, Fla. with a new personal best, Ward finished 19th with a 1.74m mark on Saturday night.

Ward’s weekend appearance in Eugene, Ore. marks the fourth year in a row a Yellow Jacket has competed for an outdoor NCAA Championship.

Kendall Ward Competing at NCAA Championships

Captured by Nate Barrett

