Women’s Tennis Visits Alabama for Tuesday Match

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to action this week, heading to Alabama for a Tuesday match in Tuscaloosa.



GEORGIA TECH (5-3) at ALABAMA (2-2)

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 | 4 p.m. ET | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Alabama Tennis Stadium

Coming off a top-25 win over No. 22 South Carolina over the weekend, Georgia Tech looks to continue its winning ways at Alabama on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets grabbed the doubles point when Scarlett Nicholson and Kylie Bilchev fought off a match point against the Gamecocks and grind out a 7-5 victory. With the lead entering singles play, Tech picked up wins from Nicholson, Alejandra Cruz and Kate Sharabura to secure the victory.

Alabama comes into the match with a 2-2 record. After opening the season 0-2, the Crimson Tide have won two-straight against Arizona State and Tulane. Alabama bested Tulane in its home opener, 6-1, on Feb. 1. After dropping the doubles point, Alabama swept singles action to take the win.

Georgia Tech and Alabama are meeting for the first time since 2012 and 16th time in program history. The Crimson Tide hold the narrow lead in the all-time series, 8-7, despite the Jackets having won the last four meetings dating back to 2004.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 62 Petra Sedlackova – Alabama

Doubles

No. 74 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

