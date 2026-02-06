Women's Tennis Travels to South Carolina Saturday

GEORGIA TECH (3-2) at SOUTH CAROLINA (3-1)

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 | 1:30 p.m. | Columbia, S.C. | Carolina Outdoor Tennis Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis takes to the road for just the second time this spring to face South Carolina Saturday afternoon.

The matchup comes after Tech defeated Chattanooga and Jacksonville State Sunday for to improve to 3-2 on the season. Alejandra Cruz has been the highlight of the Jackets’ season thus far, accruing a 4-0 singles record and earning a No. 47 rank in the initial ITA rankings Wednesday.

The Gamecocks enter the weekend with a 3-1 spring record with home wins over Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina. Saturday marks their third-straight ACC matchup after defeating Miami on Jan. 23 but falling 4-0 to No. 8 Duke on Jan. 24. Tech leads the all-time series over South Carolina, 7-5, and with all seven wins coming in the last eight matches. A win Saturday will mark Tech’s first at SC since Jan. 26, 2020

SEASON OUTLOOK

The Yellow Jackets are back on home court following a 14-12 spring 2025 record that featured a 25th-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and a first round victory over Iowa. Tech went 7-3 at home and are led by returners Alejandra Cruz (senior), Given Roach (junior) and sophomores Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro. Joining the returning Jackets are three freshmen, Sabritt Dozier, Eleni Karantali and Seri Nayuki.

