Women's Tennis Splits Saturday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – after being dealt a setback in match one against Mississippi State, Georgia Tech women’s tennis cruised to victory over Rutgers, splitting Saturday’s doubleheader at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

After falling 4-2 to the unbeaten Mississippi State to start the day, Tech rallied in match two, rolling to a 6-1 win over the Scarlett Knights. The Jackets’ win over Rutgers ended the New Jersey squad’s perfect season at 4-0.

Georgia Tech 2, Mississippi State 4

Doubles action against the Bulldogs featured three intense battles, with Eleni Karantali and Given Roach picking up the first win in a 7-5 set. After Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro fell 7-6 in their close matchup, Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki earned victory in a close, lengthy tiebreak match 7-6 (10-8) to capture the doubles point for the Yellow Jackets.

Cruz had Tech’s lone singles win over the Bulldogs, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) over Gianna Oboniye. Both Licht and Roach forced a third set but the Jackets were unable to get past Mississippi State Saturday.

Doubles

Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Chalotte Kempenaers-Pocz/Gianna Oboniye (MSU) 7-6 (10-8) Thessy Ntondele Zinga/Emma Cohen (MSU) def. Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro (MSU) 7-6 (7-5) Eleni Karantali/Given Roach (GT) def. Athina Pitta/Mia Robinson (MSU) 7-5

Order of finish: 3,2,1

Singles

No. 47 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Gianna Oboniye (MSU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) Thessy Ntondele Zinga (MSU) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2 Given Roach (GT) vs. Chiara Di Genova (MSU) 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 2-2 Carolina Troiano (MSU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT), 6-3, ret. Mia Robinson (MSU) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-3, 6-3 Athina Pitta (MSU) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-1, 6-3

Order of finish: 6,5,4,1,2

Georgia Tech 6, Rutgers 1

Just like the doubles matches against Mississippi State, Tech secured the doubles point courtesy of wins from the duos of Cruz/Nayuki and Roach/Karantali, 6-3 and 6-2, respectively. Cruz and Nayuki’s victory came against the 64th-ranked duo in the country.

Cruz won the first singles match against the Scarlett Knights, 6-3, 6-1. Moments later, Karantali secured victory 6-1, 7-5. Roach also took her match in two sets, 7-5, 6-3, to seal the match victory for the Yellow Jackets. After dropping her first set 6-3, Sabritt Dozier stormed back with sets of 6-1 and 6-2 to earn her singles match win. Nayuki capped off the night with a three-set win, securing the 6-1 result for Tech

Doubles

Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. No. 64 Mai Nguyen/Zuzanna Frankowska (RU) 6-3 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Naomi Karki/Karina Jumazhonva (RU) 6-2

Order of finish: 1,2

Singles

No. 47 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Mai Nguyen (RU) 6-3, 6-1 Given Roach (GT) def. Zuzanna Frankowska (RU) 7-5, 6-3 Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Karina Jumazhonva (RU) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Zeynep Ilker (RU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Stella Schmitz (RU) 6-1, 7-5

Order of finish: 1,5,2,4,3

Tech opens ACC action on the west coast starting Friday, Feb. 20 at No. 22 Stanford, followed by a match Sunday, Feb. 22 at No. 14 California.

The Jackets return to The Flats Friday, Feb. 27 to face Louisville at 4 p.m. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

