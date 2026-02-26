Women's Tennis Set to Host Louisville and Notre Dame

No. 61 GEORGIA TECH (4-6, 0-2 ACC) vs. No. 69 Louisville (7-2, 1-2 ACC)

Friday, Feb. 27 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

No. 61 GEORGIA TECH (4-6, 0-2 ACC) vs. No. 44 Notre Dame (12-2, 2-1 ACC)

Sunday, March 1 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Reck Hats (first 50 fans)

THE FLATS – ACC play is back at Ken Byers Tennis Complex this weekend as Georgia Tech women’s tennis hosts Louisville and Notre Dame.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-6 this spring and are looking to rally back from a 0-2 start to ACC action on the west coast last weekend. No. 50 Alejandra Cruz leads the Jackets with a 6-3 singles record this season. Cruz and Seri Nayuki hold Tech’s best doubles record at 4-3 and were ranked No. 52 in last week’s rankings.

Louisville is 7-2 on the season with a 1-2 ACC mark. The Cardinals are 2-2 in their last four matches but have yet to play away from home court this spring. The Jackets hold a 10-0 series record over Louisville.

Notre Dame holds a 12-2 record and is 2-1 in ACC action entering the weekend. Ranked 44th in the country, the Fighting Irish have played just one road match this spring – a 4-1 win at Louisville. The Ramblin’ Wreck lead the all-time series, 16-5.

