Women’s Tennis Readies for NCAA Championship

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will open its 25th NCAA Championship on Friday morning against Iowa as the Yellow Jackets were slated to the Athens Regional. The four-team regional will compete Friday and Saturday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Georgia.

No. 29 GEORGIA TECH (13-11, 6-6 ACC) vs. No. 33 IOWA (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten)

Friday, May 1, 2025 | 10 a.m. | Athens, Ga. | Dan Magill Tennis Complex

THE SCENE: Georgia Tech returns to the NCAA Championship main stage this weekend, looking to advance to the second round for the 24th time in program history when it faces Iowa on Friday to open the tournament. The winner from Friday morning’s match will meet either Florida A&M or host, and top-seeded, No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING TECH: The Yellow Jackets advanced to the ACC Championship quarterfinals just a week ago, sweeping Syracuse before falling to No. 1-seeded Duke. Last year, Tech traveled to Texas for NCAA Tournament first- and second-round action. The Yellow Jackets defeated Illinois before falling to host Texas.

SCOUTING IOWA: Iowa enters the tournament with a 13-10 overall record after going 7-6 in Big Ten action. The Hawkeyes fell to Maryland in first round action of the Big Ten Championship. Junior Daianne Hayashida earned first-team all-Big Ten honors after compiling a 13-5 record in singles. Georgia Tech and Iowa have met six times in program history with Friday’s match being the first in postseason play. Iowa is making its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance, and first since 2010, and carry a 2-6 all-time record in the postseason.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 28 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 90 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

No. 107 Daianne Hayashida – Iowa

No. 124 Tereza Dejnozkova – Iowa

Doubles

No. 55 Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 65 Nikita Vishwase/Terez Dejnozkova – Iowa

No. 69 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

