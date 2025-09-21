Women’s Tennis Readies for ITA All-American Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will send Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson to compete in the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C. The elite tournament started on Saturday with pre-qualifying action and will run through Sept. 28 at the Cary Tennis Park.

Cruz will open the tournament on Monday in the qualifying round, while Nicholson earned a main draw spot, which is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 24. Qualifying rounds will be played Monday and Tuesday with individuals advancing to main draw action.

This will be the first opportunity for direct qualification into the NCAA Individual Championships in November. From this tournament, 10 singles players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists).

Based on her preseason ITA singles ranking of No. 16, Nicholson earned automatic entry into the main draw. Cruz begins the tournament ranked No. 54 in singles. This will be the second appearance for both Cruz and Nicholson in the tournament. The two Jackets competed last year in pre-qualifying action.

