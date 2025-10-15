Women’s Tennis Preps for ITA Southeast Regionals

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will head to the Sunshine State to compete in the ITA Southeast Regionals, Oct. 16-20. The tournament holds automatic qualification into the NCAA Individual Championships in November.

When: Oct. 16-20, 2025

Where: USTA National Campus, Lake Nona, Fla.

Georgia Tech will send all eight Yellow Jackets to the Sunshine State. Olivia Carneiro, Sabritt Dozier and Eleni Karantali open competition on Thursday in the qualifying draw. Main draw action gets underway on Friday, Oct. 17. Alejandra Cruz, Taly Licht, Seri Nayuki, Scarlett Nicholson and Given Roach will open action on Friday. Georgia Tech will also enter four doubles teams in the tournament: Cruz/Nicholson, Carneiro/Licht, Nayuki/Roach and Dozier, Karanatali.

Each 2025 ITA Regional will feature a 64-player singles main draw and a minimum of 64-player qualifying draw. In doubles action, each regional will have a 32-player main draw following a minimum of 32-player qualifying draw. From each regional, two singles finalists (26 total) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship, while the doubles champion (13 teams total) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Thursday Schedule of Play

Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Daria Volosova (Miami) – 8:30 a.m.

Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Nanaka Kijima (GSU) – 9:45 a.m.

Olivia Carneiro (GT) vs. Anslee Long (UNF) OR Amelie Rosadoro (GSU) – 10:45 a.m.

