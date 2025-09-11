Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Season this Weekend

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will open the fall tournament slate this weekend participating in two tournaments, sending representatives to the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic and the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic. Both tournaments turn Sept. 12-14.

DEBBIE SOUTHERN FURMAN FALL CLASSIC

The 38th annual tournament, played at the Mickel Tennis Center in Greenville, S.C., features 11 teams competing in a flighted competition format (no team winner, just individual flight champions for singles and doubles). Competition will begin at 9 a.m. each day with two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles action on Friday. Play will continue on Saturday with one round of doubles and two rounds of singles. The final round of singles competition will take place on Sunday.

The tournament’s 11-team field features nine programs that were ranked in the top 55 of the final 2025 ITA team rankings – Texas Tech (14), South Carolina (28), Georgia Tech (29), Clemson (38), Wake Forest (40), Alabama (42), Furman (46), Kentucky (48) and Penn State (55). Indiana and Mississippi State also join the field.

Representing Georgia Tech in Greenville will be freshmen Sabritt Dozier (Atlanta, Ga.), Elena Karantali (Athens, Greece) and Seri Nayuki (Chiba, Japan), and junior Given Roach (Cheshunt, England).

Watch Live: Click Here

BLUE GRAY NATIONAL TENNIS CLASSIC

A new tournament to Georgia Tech’s schedule, four Yellow Jackets will head to Montgomery, Ala., to compete in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic at Lagoon Park. The tournament will feature two draws for both men and women with each program entering four players paired off in groups of two (competing in separate draws). Players will advance as a pair throughout the compass style tournament. The school that wins at least two of the three matches (doubles, singles, singles) will advance to the right in the compass draw while the losing pair will move to the left.

Schools competing on the women’s side include Auburn, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and UAB.

Traveling to Montgomery for Georgia Tech will be Olivia Carneiro (São Paulo, Brazil), Alejandra Cruz (Mexico City, Mexico), Taly Licht (Hollywood, Fla.) and Scarlett Nicholson (Toronto, Ontario).

Tournament Central: Click Here

Live Results: Click Here

