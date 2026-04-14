Women's Tennis Meets Florida State in Second Round of ACC Championships

#11 GEORGIA TECH (10-13, 4-8 ACC) vs. #14 FLORIDA STATE (6-16, 2-10 ACC)

Wednesday, April 15 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Cary Tennis Park | Cary, N.C.

2026 ACC Championships Second Round

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Advancing matchups:

#11 GEORGIA TECH (10-13, 4-8 ACC) vs. #6 CALIFORNIA (11-6, 8-4 ACC)

Thursday, April 16 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Cary Tennis Park | Cary, N.C.

2026 ACC Championships Third Round

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#11 GEORGIA TECH (10-13, 4-8 ACC) vs. #3 NC STATE (19-7, 10-2 ACC)

Friday, April 17 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Cary Tennis Park | Cary, N.C.

2026 ACC Championships Quarterfinals

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#11 GEORGIA TECH (10-13, 4-8 ACC) vs. TBD

Saturday, April 18 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Cary Tennis Park | Cary, N.C.

2026 ACC Championships Semifinals

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#11 GEORGIA TECH (10-13, 4-8 ACC) vs. TBD

Sunday, April 19 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Cary Tennis Park | Cary, N.C.

2026 ACC Championship Game

ACC Network Extra

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CARY, N.C. – Postseason tennis is here and 11-seed Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to begin its run in the 2026 ACC Championships against 14-seed Florida State Wednesday at Cary Tennis Park.

The Yellow Jackets (10-13, 4-8 ACC) look to break a four-match losing skid entering the tournament, where it has won at least one game in four of the last five events. Tech is led by No. 66 Alejandra Cruz, who won both of her singles matches this past weekend to improve to 13-6 on the season. Given Roach and Eleni Karantali are 7-3 in their last 10 doubles matches, with a 14-8 overall ledger this season.

Tech’s matchup with the Seminoles (6-16, 2-10 ACC) is a return match from the Jackets’ home finale on March 29. Tech etched out a 4-2 victory on home court, it’s first win in the series since 2022. After losing the doubles point, Tech rallied with victories on courts one through four including straight-set wins from Cruz and Roach.

FSU holds a 5-2 series advantage at neutral sites. The two last met in the ACC Tournament in 2015, where the Jackets got past FSU, 4-3.

A victory in Wednesday’s showdown with the Seminoles will pit the Jackets against 6-seed California (11-6, 8-4 ACC) on Thursday, April 16 in third round action at 6 p.m. A trip to the quarterfinals against 3-seed NC State (19-7, 10-2 ACC) will be at stake.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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