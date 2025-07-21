Women’s Tennis Lauded Academically by ITA

THE FLATS – For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia Tech women’s tennis was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team, as the organization announced its academic honors on Monday. Additionally, seven Yellow Jackets were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.
Representing Georgia Tech individually were Kylie Bilchev, Olivia Carneiro, Ginger Foster, Meera Jesudason, Taly Licht, Given Roach and Kate Sharabura. Bilchev and Sharabura lead the way, having earned the recognition for the fourth time in their collegiate careers. This marks the second recognition for Foster and Jesudason, while Carneiro, Licht and Roach each collected their first.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. To receive the recognition as a program, the team must have compiled at least a 3.2 grade point average with all members of the team factored in to receive the honor.
