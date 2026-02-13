Women's Tennis Hosts Valentine's Day Doubleheader

GEORGIA TECH (3-3) vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-0)

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Gold adidas T-Shirts (Wear Gold), Punch Card Promo

GEORGIA TECH (3-3) vs. RUTGERS (4-1)

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | 3:00 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Punch Card Promo

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis is back home Saturday for its final non-conference matches against Mississippi State and Rutgers before opening ACC action later this month.

The Yellow Jackets hold a 3-1 home record this season and are coming off a 4-1 loss to South Carolina last week. Four singles matches were forced into a third set while Taly Licht collected the lone singles victory for Tech against the Gamecocks. Alejandra Cruz enters the weekend 4-1 in singles competition this spring and is ranked No. 47 in the ITA rankings released on Feb. 4.

Mississippi State brings a perfect 7-0 record to The Flats this weekend after defeating Furman on the road Thursday, 6-1. Saturday marks the first road match of the spring for the Bulldogs and just the third meeting in series history. MSU holds a 2-0 record over Tech, with the last meeting coming on April 7, 1991.

Rutgers enters Saturday with a 4-1 record, having emerged victorious in each of its last four matches. This marks their fourth road match of the season with 2-1 record away from Piscataway, N.J. Saturday also marks the first-ever meeting between Tech and Rutgers.

