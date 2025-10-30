Women’s Tennis Heads to Alabama Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis will send select student-athletes to compete in the Roberta Alison Fall Classic this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The two-day tournament will run Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and be hosted by the University of Alabama.

When: Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Where: Alabama Tennis Stadium

Live Results

Watch Live

Georgia Tech will send four Yellow Jackets to the tournament. Representing Georgia Tech will be Olivia Carneiro, Sabritt Dozier, Eleni Karantali and Given Roach. The tournament will consist of singles and doubles draws. Doubles will be played as a six-game set, no AD scoring and a tiebreaker at 6-6. Singles will be best of three set.

Action on Friday will begin at 10 a.m. ET with one round of doubles, followed by two rounds of singles. Saturday action will continue at 10 a.m. ET with two doubles of doubles and one round of singles.

Friday Schedule of Play

10 a.m. – Doubles

11 a.m. – R1 Singles (18 matches)

12:30 p.m. – R1 Singles (9 matches)

3 p.m. – R2 Singles

