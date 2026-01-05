Women’s Tennis Finalizes Spring Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis readies for its return to the court, as the full 2026 spring slate was revealed Monday.

The schedule includes 10 home match days for the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, set to start in mid-January.

Led by head coach Rodney Harmon in his 14th season on The Flats, Tech opens its spring at home for a pair of matches against Georgia State and Mercer on Saturday, Jan. 17. The Jackets then take to the road for a Tuesday, Jan. 20 contest at Auburn followed by the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 25.

Another in-state showdown follows the weekend in the Buckeye State, against the Georgia Bulldogs on home court Friday, Jan. 30. Two days later on Sunday. Feb. 1, the Yellow Jackets welcome Jacksonville State and Chattanooga.

The lone trip to the Palmetto State follows, with Tech in Columbia, S.C. against South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 8. Georgia Tech concludes the home non-conference schedule Saturday, Feb. 14 against Mississippi State and Rutgers.

Tech’s ACC slate begins Friday, Feb. 20 against California, with a trek to Stanford two days later on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Georgia Tech’s ACC home-opening match is set for Friday, Feb, 27 against Louisville with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish arriving on The Flats on Sunday, March 1. The home matches roll on Thursday, March 12 and Saturday, March 14 against Virginia Tech and Virginia, respectively. Tech’s road non-conference slate rounds out Friday, March 20 against Charlotte.

Friday, March 27 the Yellow Jackets play host to Miami followed by a Sunday, March 29 match against Florida State – the final home date on the 2026 calendar.

Harmon’s Yellow Jackets finish out the regular season with four-straight road matches at Duke (Friday, April 3), North Carolina (Sunday, April 5), Syracuse (Friday, April 10) and Boston College (Sunday, April 12).

The 2026 ACC Women’s Tennis Championships are set for April 14-19 at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. The NCAA Tournament serves up round one action beginning Friday, May 1.

