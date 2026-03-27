Women’s Tennis Drops Close Match to Miami Friday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis battled but came up short to Miami Friday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, 4-2.

The Yellow Jackets (9-9, 3-4 ACC) earned their fourth-straight doubles point in ACC action to get an early 1-0 lead. The Hurricanes (11-3, 7-1 ACC) used three quick singles wins to gain an advantage and captured one more to close out the match.

Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier cruised on court two with a 6-0 victory. After fighting off a Miami rally, Given Roach and Eleni Karantali won 6-4 to earn the doubles point.

After Miami took the first three singles decisions, Roach grinded out a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win on court three to put the Jackets back within one, 3-2. The Hurricanes secured a win on court four to seal the match.

Doubles

No. 77 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Sofia Rocchetti/Sebastianna Scilipoti (UM) 5-5 Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Aely Arai/Dominika Podhajecka (UM) 6-0 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Maria Vargas/Daria Volosova (UM) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3

Singles

No. 101 Sofia Rocchetti (UM) def. No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3, 6-4 Taly Licht (GT) vs. Sebastianna Scilipoti (UM) 7-6, 4-6, 5-6, unfinished Given Roach (GT) def. Aely Arai (UM) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 Jaquelyn Ogunwale (UM) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 Dominika Podhajecka (UM) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-4, 6-3 Daria Volosova (UM) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-2, 6-3

Order of finish: 6,5,1,3,4

Tech wraps up the home regular season slate Sunday, March 29 at 12 p.m. against Florida State. Senior Alejandra Cruz will be honored pregame. Admission is free to all 2026 home women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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