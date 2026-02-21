Women’s Tennis Dealt Setback at No. 12 Cal Saturday

BERKELEY, Calif. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis completed its two-game west coast ACC road trip with a 4-0 loss to No. 12 Cal Saturday.

Cal captured the doubles point in two sets, while the 52nd-ranked duo of Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki’s match was not completed before stoppage. Cruz and Nayuki trailed by just one set, 5-4. In singles action, The Golden Bears took each of the first three matches in two sets to get the victory.

Doubles

Mao Mushika/Johanna Swendsen (Cal) vs. No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 5-4, unfinished Berta Passola Folch/Tiziana-M Schomburg (Cal) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-4 Millie Johanna Moerk/Anya Murthy (Cal) def. Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-0

Order of finish: 3,2

Singles

No. 13 Berta Passola Folch (Cal) def. No. 50 Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-1, 6-3 No. 55 Mao Mushika (Cal) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-1, 6-1 Laura Cilekova (Cal) def. Given Roach (GT) 7-5, 6-0 Millie Johanna Moerk (Cal) vs. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-4, 5-4, unfinished Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Tiziana-M Schomburg (Cal) 4-6, 4-3, unfinished Anya Murphy (Cal) vs. Eleni Karantali (GT) 7-6 (7-4), 5-3, unfinished

Order of finish: 2,1,3

The Jackets return to The Flats Friday, Feb. 27 to face Louisville at 4 p.m. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com