Women’s Tennis Adds Pair of Non-Conference Matches to Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon announced Monday the team has added two non-conference matches against Penn State and Kennesaw State to the spring 2026 slate.

Tech is set to host Penn State Sunday, March 22 at noon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Three days later, the Jackets travel to Kennesaw State for the first time in program history on Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m. It will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the two squads, with the Ramblin’ Wreck holding a 6-0 series record.

The two matches are set to conclude Tech’s non-conference schedule.

Next time on the court, Tech begins ACC action Friday at Stanford, set for a 4:30 p.m. ET first serve.

The Jackets return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex Friday, Feb. 27 against Louisville. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com