Tech Welcomes No. 5/6 Louisville Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens its final homestand of the regular season on Thursday, welcoming No. 5/6 Louisville for a 6 p.m. tipoff on RSN, locally on Fox Sports South. Tom Werme and Chelsea Shine will be on the call.

The Yellow Jackets (17-9, 8-7 ACC) collected their third win over a ranked opponent last Sunday, defeating then-No. 4 NC State on the road, 65-61. The Yellow Jackets have also taken wins over then-No. 23 Miami and No. 11 Florida State. Francesca Pan dropped a career-high 30 points in the win at NC State to lead the Jackets to victory. Pan leads the team on the season, averaging 12.9 points, while Lorela Cubaj boasts a team-best 7.9 rebounds per game average.

Louisville (23-3, 12-2 ACC) climbed back into the top-5 in the national rankings, picking up a pair of wins last week, including a victory at NC State. Most recently, the Cardinals edged Notre Dame in Louisville, 82-49, for their 23rd win of the season. Louisville has dropped only three games this season, two in league play, falling to Ohio State, Florida State and Syracuse. Dana Evans leads the Cardinals, averaging 18.3 points, while Kylee Shook leads with a 7.8 rebounds per game average.

Georgia Tech and Louisville are meeting on the hardwood for the seventh time in program history on Thursday. The Cardinals lead the all-time series, 6-0. The last meeting in Atlanta took place on Dec. 28, 2017 with Louisville claiming the three-point, 74-71, decision in the last seconds of the game.

