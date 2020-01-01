Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 23 Miami Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this homestand, welcoming No. 23 Miami to McCamish Pavilion on Thursday. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (10-2, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play on Sunday defeating Virginia, 61-51, behind a team-high 18 points from Lorela Cubaj. The Yellow Jackets had four players score in double-figures as they snapped a five-game skid to the Cavaliers. A dominating third quarter propelled the Jackets to victory as Tech shot 43.9 percent from the field in the game. Francesca Pan continues to pace Tech’s offense on the season, averaging 14.1 points per game and is one of four Yellow Jackets averaging double-figures on the season.

No. 23 Miami (9-3, 1-0 ACC) comes into Atlanta off a three-point victory over Wake Forest to open league play. The Hurricanes have dropped three contests on the season, all to nationally-ranked opponents. On a four-game win streak, Miami is led by redshirt-senior and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Beatrice Mompremier, who is averaging 16.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Miami are meeting for the 31st time in program history on the hardwood. The Hurricanes hold a narrow 16-14 edge in the all-time series after taking last year’s decision in Miami. Tech last defeated Miami in 2018 in McCamish Pavilion.

