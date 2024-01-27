Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 23 Florida State Sunday

GEORGIA TECH (13-7, 4-4 ACC) vs. No. 23/24 FLORIDA STATE (14-7, 5-4 ACC)

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Jason Ross, Kelly Gramlich)

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Live Stats: Click Here

Purchase Tickets Here

Clear Bag Policy

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Kids (18 & under) in free on Sunday; Postgame autographs; Georgia Tech women’s basketball alumni game; Game sponsor: Invesco QQQ – scarves giveaway for all fans; Halftime performance.



Georgia Tech women’s basketball looks to avenge a loss to Florida State earlier this season when it welcomes the Seminoles for the second meeting of the home-and-home this Sunday. The Yellow Jackets, who are in the midst of a three-game stretch against ranked opponents, are coming off a tough loss at No. 19 Virginia Tech. Tech cut it to seven points in the second quarter, but the Hokies pulled away in the second half. Tonie Morgan recorded a career-high 26 points in the game.

Florida State comes into the contest looking to snap a three-game skid, most recently falling at Duke, 88-46. The Seminoles are 1-3 when playing conference games on the road, having picked up its only road win at Clemson, 78-72, on Jan. 7. Ta’Niya Latson leads FSU offensively, averaging 20.2 points per game, and ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring. Makayla Timpson leads the Seminoles on the glass, securing 9.3 rebounds, while also contributing 13.5 points per game.

Georgia Tech opened ACC play this season at then-No. 22 Florida State, dropping a 95-80 decision. The Yellow Jackets will look to snap a four-game skid to the Seminoles on Sunday. FSU leads the all-time series, 31-25, after the first meeting this season. The Jackets held a five-game win streak over the Seminoles prior to the four-game skid. Tech has taken three of the past four meetings in McCamish Pavilion despite FSU winning the last meeting in 2023.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.5 points per game. Dunn ranks ninth overall in scoring in the ACC and is eighth in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (8 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (9 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (19 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for ninth.

) and Kayla Blackshear (19 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for ninth. Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 9 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC).

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 38.4 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks third overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and eighth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 3 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.05 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.47 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 17.28.

In ACC games only, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in three-point field goal percentage. The Yellow Jackets are hitting 35.5 percent of its field goal attempts. Louisville leads the ACC at 40.2 percent.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.