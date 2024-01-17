Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 23/24 North Carolina Thursday

GEORGIA TECH (12-5, 3-2 ACC) vs. No. 23/24 NORTH CAROLINA (12-5, 4-1 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball looks to get back to winning ways on Thursday when it plays host to No. 23/24 North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets, who play four of the next five games at home, are coming off a tough loss at Duke, 84-46, that saw Ariadna Termis score a personal-best 12 points. Kara Dunn led the Jackets offensively for the eighth time this season, dropping in 14 points.

North Carolina comes into Thursday night’s matchup winners of six of its past seven outings, most recently topping Virginia in Chapel Hill, 81-68. The Tar Heels’ only ACC loss of the season came at Florida State on Jan. 11, a 70-62 decision. North Carolina is led by four Tar Heels averaging double-figures on the season. Deja Kelly leads the quartet at 15.4 points per game, while Alyssa Utsby follows with 12.6 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game.

North Carolina owns the series lead in the all-time meetings, 61-21, after taking last year’s decision in Chapel Hill, 70-57. Georgia Tech took the matchup in 2022, downing the Tar Heels, 55-38, in McCamish Pavilion.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 16.4 points per game. Dunn ranks eighth overall in scoring in the ACC and is tied for fifth in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (t-5 th ) and Tonie Morgan (t-17 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (t-17 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (8 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (t-14 th ). The same pair also rank in ACC games only with Morgan (9 th ) and Blackshear (17 th ).

) and Kayla Blackshear (t-14 ). The same pair also rank in ACC games only with Morgan (9 ) and Blackshear (17 ). Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 8 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.6 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fourth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and seventh in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 4 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.29 assists per game. Notre Dame leads the league at 17.73 assists per game, while Virginia Tech comes in second at 17.38.

In ACC games only, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in three-point field goal percentage. The Yellow Jackets are hitting 35.2 percent of its field goal attempts against league opponents. Louisville leads the ACC at 44.7 percent.

