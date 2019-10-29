Women's Basketball Welcomes Clayton State in Exhibition

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball wraps up preseason preparation Wednesday night welcoming Clayton State for an exhibition contest at McCamish Pavilion. Tip between the Yellow Jackets and Lakers is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Tech returns three starters, and nine letterwinners, from last season’s squad that went 17-13 and 7-9 in ACC play. Three newcomers join the squad as the Jackets are set to begin the first season under new head coach Nell Fortner.

Amongst its nine returning letterwinners, Tech brings back 59 percent of its scoring and 59 percent of its rebounding. Senior Francesca Pan returns for her final season on The Flats and is the team’s leading returning scorer, having averaged 12.0 points per game last season, while junior Lorela Cubaj comes back for her junior campaign after leading the team in rebounding last season with a 7.3 rebounds per game average. Junior Kierra Fletcher completes the returning core of starters and led the team in assists last season with a team-high 74.

Clayton State went 21-10 last season and 16-6 in Peach Belt Conference action. The Lakers reached the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament and earned a berth into the NCAA Division II Championships. Senior Taneria Wilson was the team’s second leading scorer last season, averaging 11.2 points per game.