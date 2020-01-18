Women’s Basketball Welcomes Boston College Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball begins a two-game homestand on Sunday, welcoming Boston College for a 2 p.m. matchup on ACC Network Extra in McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (14-3, 5-1 ACC) enters the homestand after picking up a road win at Syracuse last Thursday. Tech pocketed its first-ever victory inside the Carrier Dome, downing the Orange, 82-64, behind all five starters scoring in double-figures. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led the way in the first half with 17 points, while Jasmine Carson came alive in the second half, dropping a team-best 18 points. Four Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures on the season, led by Francesca Pan with a 13.4 points per game average. Lorela Cubaj paces the Jackets on the boards, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game.

Boston College (9-8, 2-4 ACC) comes into Sunday’s matinee on a two-game skid, most recently falling to Louisville, 81-70. The Eagles have collected conference wins over Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, both contests on the road. Five Eagles are averaging double-figures on the season, paced by Cameron Swartz with a 12.6 points per game average. Taylor Soule is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Boston College have met 18 times on the hardwood with the Yellow Jackets leading the all-time series, 13-5. Tech has taken seven-straight meetings against the Eagles.

