Tech vs. Syracuse, Virginia Postponed

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including postponements and rescheduled games.

Georgia Tech’s upcoming games against Syracuse, scheduled for Thursday night, Jan. 14, in McCamish Pavilion, and Tech’s game at Virginia, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17, have been postponed. Syracuse and Virginia remain in Covid-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of aforementioned games. Makeup dates have not been determined.

The Yellow Jackets currently boast a 6-3 record on the season, including a 4-2 ledger in ACC play.

The ACC announced the additional schedule changes:

Adjusted/Rescheduled Games

Thursday, Jan. 14

Syracuse at Georgia Tech | Postponed

Florida State at Miami | Postponed

Virginia at NC State | Postponed

Sunday, Jan. 17

Georgia Tech at Virginia | Postponed

Tuesday, Jan. 19

North Carolina at Syracuse | Noon

Thursday, Jan. 28

NC State at Virginia Tech | 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Florida State at Wake Forest | 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 7

Florida State at Miami | Noon

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m.

