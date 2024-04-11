Trio of Jackets Lauded Academically by ACC

The all-academic team features 76 student-athletes with at least one from each of the ACC’s 15 programs. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the all-ACC academic team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Tonie Morgan , Inés Noguero and Ariadna Termis were all lauded academically by the conference office on Thursday, earning places on the 2023-24 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Academic Team. The honor marks the second for Noguero and first for both Morgan and Termis.

A sophomore from Tallahassee, Fla., Morgan was the only Yellow Jacket to start all 33 games this season. She finished the campaign leading Tech in scoring (15.6 points per game), rebounding (6.8 rebounds per game), assists (170) and steals (55). Additionally, Morgan shot 45.7 percent from the field and recorded eight double-doubles. The business administration major, Morgan averaged 32.0 minutes per game and recorded 29 double-figure scoring games.

Noguero, who earned her first academic team honor last season, started 32 games as a sophomore. She finished the season fifth on the team in scoring, averaging 6.4 points per game, third in three-pointers made with 30 and second in assists (70). Additionally, Noguero contributed 5.0 rebounds per game, good enough to rank third on the team. The neuroscience major hit multiple three-pointers in seven games and finished with two double-doubles.

Making her collegiate debut, Termis came off the bench in 25 outings for the Yellow Jackets as a freshman. She finished the season averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Termis scored a career-high 12 points at Duke, connecting on a pair of three-pointers. She followed that performance hitting a season-high three triples against North Carolina. The chemical and biomolecular engineering major averaged 10.5 minutes per game.

The trio of Yellow Jackets helped Georgia Tech reach postseason play for the third time under head coach Nell Fortner, earning an at-large bid to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT). The team finished the season with a 17-16 overall record.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.