Women’s Basketball vs. Miami, UCF Postponed

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s upcoming games against Miami (Dec. 17) and UCF (Dec. 21) have been postponed due to Covid-19-related protocols within Tech’s program. Makeup dates have not been determined.

In addition to the postponements, Georgia Tech women’s basketball has temporarily paused all athletic activities in adherence with guidelines from the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Medical Advisory Group. The Yellow Jackets will resume athletic activities when permissible in accordance with the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines.

“As we have said throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is our No. 1 priority,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “While we find ourselves in the unfortunate situation of having to pause athletic activities and postpone games, I am much more concerned with acting in the best interests of the people within our women’s basketball program. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for anyone affected and for a safe return to action for our team, as soon as it’s deemed appropriate within the ACC’s outstanding medical protocols.”

The Yellow Jackets currently boast a 4-1 record on the season, including an impressive 2-0 start in ACC play with wins over Boston College (86-68) and Notre Dame (82-67).

