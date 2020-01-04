Women’s Basketball Visits Wake Forest for Sunday Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball hits the road for the first time in 2020, visiting Wake Forest for a Sunday matinee. Tip is slated for noon on ACC Network inside LJVM Coliseum with Sam Ravech and Chelsea Wilson on the call.

The Yellow Jackets (11-2, 2-0 ACC) are coming off a fourth-quarter comeback win against No. 23 Miami on Thursday. Trailing by 11 points entering the final quarter, the Jackets outscored Miami 30-12 in the frame to erase its deficit and defeat the national-ranked Hurricanes. Three Yellow Jackets scored in double-figures led by Jasmine Carson and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen each with 15 points. Lorela Cubaj added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wake Forest (8-5, 1-1 ACC) is coming off a road win at Duke, defeating the Blue Devils on a game-winner, 60-58. WFU opened ACC play falling at then-No. 24 Miami, 59-56. Ivana Raca leads the team offensively, averaging 15.5 points, while Alex Sharp leads WFU with 9.2 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Wake Forest are meeting for the hardwood for the 70th time in program history. Tech leads the all-time series against the Demon Deacons, 44-25, and is 4-1 in the last five meetings. The Jackets have won two-straight against Wake Forest, including a road victory last season.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network (ACC Network subscription required)

Listen Live: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

NOTE: About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through seven national providers: AT&T U-Verse (Ch. 610), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Sling, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.