Women’s Basketball Visits Pitt for Sunday Matinee

GEORGIA TECH (10-4, 1-1 ACC) at PITT (6-9, 0-2 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball looks to post back-to-back wins on Sunday, making a trip to Pitt. The Yellow Jackets are coming off their first ACC win of the season, defending its home court with a 63-60 win over Virginia on Thursday. The game was tight from tip to the final minute before Kara Dunn sank two free throws with less than a minute to play to account for the final score. Dunn led all scorers with 24 points, while Tonie Morgan recorded her third double-double this season with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Pitt has dropped four of its last five games, and two-straight, most recently falling to Notre Dame, 71-66. The Panthers are 5-3 this season when competing at home and are led by Liatu King who averages 20.6 points per game. Aislin Malcolm follows with a 10.2 points per game average. Pitt has opened ACC play meeting two ranked opponents in Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

Georgia Tech and Pitt are meeting on the hardwood for the 13th time in program history on Sunday. The Jackets lead the all-time series, 8-4, despite the Panthers taking last year’s decision in Atlanta in double-overtime. Prior to last season, Tech had won five-straight against Pitt dating back to 2019 and has taken the last two meetings in Pittsburgh.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.