Women’s Basketball Visits No. 19 Virginia Tech Thursday

GEORGIA TECH (13-6, 4-3 ACC) at No. 19 VIRGINIA TECH (14-4, 5-2 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball breaks from home for a quick trip to No. 19 Virginia Tech on Thursday, opening a stretch of playing three-straight ranked opponents. The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game skid and got back to winning ways on Sunday, downing Boston College in McCamish Pavilion. Four Jackets finished in double-figures led by Kayla Blackshear with 16 points, while Tonie Morgan logged her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 assists.

Virginia Tech comes into the contest off a win over Clemson on Sunday, defeating the Tigers, 74-62. The Hokies, however, have dropped two of their past three games, snapping the skid against Clemson. When competing in Cassell Coliseum, Virginia Tech is undefeated on the season at 10-0, including a 4-0 record against ACC opponents at home. Elizabeth Kitley leads the Hokies, averaging a double-double of 22.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech holds the lead in the all-time series against Virginia Tech, 12-9, dating back to the first meeting in 2003. The Hokies, however, have taken three of the past four matchups, including a 62-52 decision last season in Atlanta. When competing in Blacksburg, the series is tied, 5-5, with the Hokies taking the last three in Cassell.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 16.2 points per game. Dunn ranks ninth overall in scoring in the ACC and is seventh in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (7 th ) and Tonie Morgan (18 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (18 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (8 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (t-17 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is eighth.

) and Kayla Blackshear (t-17 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is eighth. Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 8 th in rebounding and 4 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 4 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 4.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 37.2 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite is tied for third overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and sixth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 3 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.32 assists per game. Notre Dame leads the league at 17.71 assists per game, while Virginia Tech comes in second at 17.33.

In ACC games only, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in three-point field goal percentage. The Yellow Jackets are hitting 34.7 percent of its field goal attempts against league opponents. Louisville leads the ACC at 39.3 percent.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.