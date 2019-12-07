Women’s Basketball Visits Kennesaw State Sunday

THE FLATS – Coming off a Big Ten/ACC Challenge win over Wisconsin, Georgia Tech makes the short trip to visit Kennesaw State on Sunday. Tip inside the KSU Convocation Center is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Yellow Jackets (6-1) defeated Wisconsin on Thursday night to remain perfect at home this season, improving to 4-0. Nerea Hermosa led all scorers with 14 points, followed by Francesca Pan with 13 points. Lorela Cubaj pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds as Tech dominated on the glass, winning the battle, 44-26. Tech is 2-0 this season when facing in-state opponents, having already defeated Georgia and Georgia State in November.

Kennesaw State brings a 5-3 record into Sunday’s tilt and is coming off a 59-44 triumph over UMBC most recently. The Owls are led by Alexis Poole who is averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Tech and Kennesaw State are meeting on the hardwood for the 13th time in program history. The Yellow Jackets are 12-0 when facing the Owls.

