Women’s Basketball Visit Miami for Midweek Tilt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this two-game road swing, making the return trip to Miami for a Thursday tilt on ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes are set to tipoff at 6 p.m. in the Watsco Center. Jenn Hildreth and LaChina Robinson will be on the call on ACC Network.

The Yellow Jackets (14-6, 5-4 ACC) look to get back to winning ways and complete the sweep over Miami on Thursday. Tech is coming off a 58-46 loss at Duke last Sunday. Despite coming out of halftime and erasing a 10-point deficit to regain the lead, the Jackets could not hold off the Blue Devils. Five Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figure scoring numbers on the season, paced by Francesca Pan with a 12.1 points per game average. Lorela Cubaj continues to lead on the glass, securing 8.3 rebounds per game on average.

Miami (11-9, 3-6 ACC) has dropped three of its past five games, most recently falling at Florida State, 79-61. The Hurricanes have picked up ACC wins over Wake Forest, Syracuse and Clemson – and all three victories have come on their home floor. Beatrice Mompremier, who has missed the last seven games for Miami, continues to lead the Hurricanes, averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Miami have met 31 times on the hardwood with the Hurricanes narrowly leading the all-time series, 16-15, after the Yellow Jackets opened the New Year with a win over Miami in Atlanta on Jan.2. Tech collected its second ACC win of the season against then-No. 23 Miami in McCamish Pavilion, 61-54. As part of the new, extended 18-game ACC women’s basketball schedule this season, Georgia Tech and Miami will play a home-and-home series.

