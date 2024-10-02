Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets Now On Sale

THE FLATS –An exciting 2024-25 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season is on the horizon and fans won’t want to miss any of the action. Single game tickets for all women’s basketball games in McCamish Pavilion are now on sale.

Single game ticket options:

Adult – $12 for reserved; $10 for general admission

Youth (ages 18 and under) – $10 for reserved; $8 for general admission*

Senior (ages 55 and over) – $8

Groups (10 or more) – $5 (contact the GTAA ticket office at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu)

*Youth pricing for general public is online available day of game

Georgia Tech faculty and staff receive a discounted price of $8 for adult and $6 for youth, with all tickets general admission.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-888-TECHTIX or visiting ramblinwreck.com.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Yellow Jackets in action this season in an exhibition game against Anderson University on Oct. 31. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. and admission is free to the game. The 2024-25 slate officially tips-off on Monday, Nov. 4 when Georgia Tech hosts Winthrop at 10:30 a.m. for its “Education Game.”