Women’s Basketball Signs Pair of Future Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Nell Fortner announced the signing of Elizabete Bulane and Carmyn Harrison for the 2021-22 season on National Signing Day. Elizabete Bulane – 5’7”, G (Latvijas Universitate/ Ādaži, Latvia)

Ranked a four-star point guard by Bluestar Europe, Bulane has earned a starting spot on the U16 Latvian National Team. She averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game at the 2019 FIBA Women’s European Championship and helped Latvia to a win over Sweden, pitching in 21 points and five rebounds in the win. She was Latvia’s second-leading scorer, and leader in rebounds and assists in the European Championship. “Elizabete is a rising star in her country’s National Team system,” commented Fortner. “She is a multi-talented guard that can score and facilitate at a very high level. Her experience playing at the highest international levels for her country will prove to be very valuable for our program. We can’t wait to get her to Georgia Tech!”

Carmyn Harrison – 6’2”, F (Hutchison High School/Cordova, Tenn.)

A two-time all-state honoree, Harrison helped Hutchison High School reach the 2019 state quarterfinals, finishing with a 21-6 regular season record. The quarterfinal run followed a trip to the state semifinals in 2018 when Hutchison High School posted a 14-5 record. Tabbed to the top-15 Memphis-area high school girls’ basketball watch list by The Commercial Appeal, Harrison was ranked No. 81 by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She was also ranked as high as No. 82 by All Star Girls Report and No. 94 by Prospect Nation. Harrison earned all-state honors following her 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, respectively. “Carmyn brings a wealth of size and athleticism to her position, which is best described as multi-dimensional,” Fortner said. “She is a four player, a wing player, a rebounder and a penetrator. And this is just the tip of the iceberg! Her versatility will fit very well in how we are building our program at Georgia Tech.”

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.