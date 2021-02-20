Women’s Basketball Set to Visit Boston College Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball is set for a 2 p.m. tip on Sunday at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles’ matchup will be broadcast on RSN in Conte Forum, locally on Fox Sports South.

Georgia Tech (13-5, 11-4 ACC) is coming off a win at Florida State last Thursday, defeating the Seminoles, 62-48, to complete the regular season sweep. Three Jackets finished in double-figures led by Lorela Cubaj and Nerea Hermosa, each with 14 points. Cubaj notched her 10th double-double of the season behind a team-best 10 rebounds.

Boston College (5-10, 1-10 ACC) returns home to host the Jackets on Sunday after dropping a 77-60 decision at Miami last Thursday. The Eagles, who have lost six straight, are led by three averaging double-figures on the season. Taylor Soule leads BC on the season averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Jackets look to complete the regular season sweep over the Eagles on Sunday after taking the first meeting in McCamish Pavilion in December, 86-68. Tech has taken 11 of the last 13 meetings against BC and leads the all-time series, 14-6.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: RSN

Where to Watch: Click Here

Listen Live: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.