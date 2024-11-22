Women’s Basketball Set for Hawaii North Shore Showcase

GEORGIA TECH (4-0) vs. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (3-1)

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 | 8 p.m. ET/3 p.m. HST | Laie, Hawai’i | George Q. Cannon Activities Center

Television: BallerTV (requires subscription)| Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

GEORGIA TECH (4-0) vs. OREGON (6-0)

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 | 7 p.m. ET/2 p.m. HST | Laie, Hawai’i | George Q. Cannon Activities Center

Television: BallerTV (requires subscription)| Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play its first games away from McCamish Pavilion when it heads to The Aloha State to take part in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, Nov. 23-25. The Yellow Jackets will meet South Dakota State and Oregon in a round-robin tournament to be played at the George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Oahu. GT is coming off a convincing win over Georgia before heading west, topping the Bulldogs, 83-67. Kara Dunn led the way offensively for Georgia Tech with 25 points and nine rebounds. Two Jackets posted 20-point outings as freshman Dani Carnegie set a new career-high with 20 points against UGA.

South Dakota State comes into the tournament off its first loss of the season, falling to No. 16 Duke, 75-71. Brooklyn Meyer is leading the Jackrabbits on the season, contributing a team-high 18.0 points per game, while adding 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. SDSU is coming off a 27-6 season last year with a 16-0 Summit League record to capture its fourth consecutive Summit League regular season title. The Jacks won the Summit League Tournament to make its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Oregon enters the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record. The Ducks came in at No. 23 in the AP poll last week and sit at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. Oregon capped a six-game homestand with a 70-68 win over Auburn to remain undefeated on the season. Peyton Scott leads the way for the Ducks, chipping in 11.3 points per game, while Deja Kelly adds 10.8 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game.

The meeting against South Dakota State will mark the first in program history, while the Yellow Jackets will face Oregon for the third time since 2008. Tech has taken both meetings against Oregon – the first in the Pape Jam in Portland, Ore., and the second with a visit to Atlanta.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

