Women’s Basketball Set for 2021 ACC Tournament

THE FLATS – Earning the No. 3 seed, Georgia Tech opens the 2021 ACC Tournament on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on RSN. The Yellow Jackets will face the winner of No. 6 Notre Dame-No. 11 Clemson from Thursday night’s second round game.

Georgia Tech (14-7, 12-6 ACC) closed the regular season with a win over Pitt on Senior Day last Sunday. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Kierra Fletcher combined for 43 points, while Lorela Cubaj secured a game-high 17 rebounds. The Jackets enter the tournament looking to advance to the semifinals on Saturday for the first time since 2012.

Tech split a pair of road games against 6th-seeded Notre Dame (10-9, 8-7 ACC) during the regular season. Notre Dame has dropped four of its past six outings, most recently closing the regular season against Louisville. Maddy Westbeld is leading the Fighting Irish offensively, averaging 14.9 points per game.

Clemson (10-12, 5-12 ACC) looks to snap a six-game skid when facing Notre Dame Thursday night. Tech swept the Tigers during the regular season to extend its win streak to five games against Clemson. Three Tigers are averaging double-figures on the season paced by Delicia Washington with a 15.6 points per game average.

Tech is making its second straight appearance in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, having defeated Pitt in the second round last season to face NC State in the quarters. The Jackets earned the highest seed in program history in 2021 at No. 3.

