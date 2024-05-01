Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale Now

THE FLATS – Season tickets for the 2024-25 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season are now on sale. The Yellow Jackets’ upcoming season, the sixth under head coach Nell Fortner, will feature nine Atlantic Coast Conference home games in McCamish Pavilion, as well as a challenging non-conference slate.

ACC opponents scheduled to visit Georgia Tech this upcoming season include Clemson, Duke, Florida State, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and new conference member SMU. Five of Tech’s nine home ACC opponents participated in the NCAA Tournament last season, highlighted by Duke’s Sweet 16 appearance and NC State’s run to the Final Four.

Tech capped last season making a return to postseason play, earning a bid to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT). The Jackets dropped a tough decision in the first round at Mississippi State to close out a 17-win season under Fortner.

The Jackets will look to continue to build momentum in 2024-25 with the return of seven letterwinners and five newcomers. Tech is set to return 92 percent of its scoring and 87 percent of its rebounding from last season.

Season tickets secure the best seat for all of Tech’s home games and start at just $50 for general admission.

Pricing

General admission season tickets: $50 per seat

Reserved seating season tickets: $65 per seat

Courtside seat season tickets: $150 per seat

Season tickets for faculty and staff are $40 for general admission and $52 for reserved seating.

For current season ticket holders, renewals are also in progress. The deadline to renew current season tickets is June 28, 2024.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

** Full-time Georgia Tech faculty and staff receive a discount of 20% on up to four (4) season tickets. Please call 404-894-5447 to place your order and provide your GTID number.**

