Women’s Basketball Returns to the Road at Duke

GEORGIA TECH (12-4, 3-1 ACC) at DUKE (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball hits the road for its third ACC road matchup of the season, traveling to Duke for a Sunday matinee. The Yellow Jackets look to extend their win streak to four-straight games after pocketing a 70-62 gritty win over Clemson last Thursday. Four Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Kara Dunn with 19 points and Kayla Blackshear with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dunn leads the team offensively on the season, averaging 16.4 points per game, and ranks eighth overall in scoring in the league.

Duke comes into the contest off a 60-56 win at Virginia and has won five of the past six games. The Blue Devils boast a 7-2 record at home, dropping contests in Cameron Indoor to only Davidson and South Carolina. Reigan Richardson is one of three Blue Devils averaging double-figures on the season, and leads the team in scoring with an 11.5 points per game average. Taina Mair follows at 10.9 points, while Oluchi Okananwa contributes 10.7 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game.

Sunday’s game will mark the 75th meeting in program history between Georgia Tech and Duke. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series, 63-11, after taking last year’s contest in McCamish Pavilion, 65-47. Tech, however, took the last meeting in Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2022, bringing a 59-46 victory back to Atlanta.

