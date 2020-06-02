Open search form
Women’s Basketball Renovation Update

THE FLATS – Construction has begun on Georgia Tech women’s basketball team area renovation project at McCamish Pavilion.

Funding for the project was completed during the 2019-20 season with construction tabbed to begin during the current offseason, thanks to contributions from several benefactors, including a lead gift from Steve and Judy Zelnak last August. The Yellow Jackets’ team area renovation includes a brand-new locker room, hydrotherapy area, nutrition station and other team spaces and is expected to be completed before the 2020-21 season.

Phase one of the renovation began in mid-May with demo of the current space. The project is led by DPR with assistance from Georgia Tech’s design and construction department.

Women's Basketball Renovation 2020

Women's basketball team area renovation begins in May 2020

