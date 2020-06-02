Women’s Basketball Renovation Update

THE FLATS – Construction has begun on Georgia Tech women’s basketball team area renovation project at McCamish Pavilion.

Funding for the project was completed during the 2019-20 season with construction tabbed to begin during the current offseason, thanks to contributions from several benefactors, including a lead gift from Steve and Judy Zelnak last August. The Yellow Jackets’ team area renovation includes a brand-new locker room, hydrotherapy area, nutrition station and other team spaces and is expected to be completed before the 2020-21 season.

Phase one of the renovation began in mid-May with demo of the current space. The project is led by DPR with assistance from Georgia Tech’s design and construction department.