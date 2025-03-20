Women’s Basketball Readies for NCAA Tournament

Georgia Tech women’s basketball begins its quest for a national title on Friday, making its 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets face Richmond in first round action in Pauley Pavilion on the campus of top-seeded UCLA. The winner on Friday will advance to second round action on Sunday, March 23.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off an ACC Tournament quarterfinal run where they upended Virginia Tech to meet top-seeded NC State in the quarterfinals. Georgia Tech avenged a regular season loss to the Hokies behind a trio of Jackets in double-figures, paced by Tonie Morgan’s 19-point performance. The Yellow Jackets used a strong fourth quarter to break away from the Hokies and secure their fourth quarterfinals appearance under head coach Nell Fortner, and first since 2022. In the quarterfinal round, Tech took No. 1-seeded NC State to the final seconds, dropping a heartbreaking decision, 73-72. The Wolfpack took the lead on a pair of free throws with seven seconds on the clock. Morgan shined once again, dropping 21 points, while Kara Dunn also chipped in 21 points.

Richmond is making its fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 8 seed, the highest by an Atlantic-10 Conference team since 2016. The Spiders are 0-5 in the Big Dance after falling in the first round in 2024. With a commanding 17-1 A-10 record, Richmond claimed the outright regular season conference title, but fell to Saint Joseph’s in the semifinal tournament game. The Spiders currently lead the A-10 in assists per game (17.4, 22nd nationally), field goal percentage (49.2%, third nationally) and three-point percentage (38.3%, fifth nationally). The Spiders also rank ninth nationally in three-pointers made per game, converting 9.4 on average.

Georgia Tech and Richmond are meeting for the third time in program history on the hardwood, and first since 1988. The Yellow Jackets claimed both outings to hold the series advantage between the squads.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

