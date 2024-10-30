Women’s Basketball Preps for Exhibition Thursday

GEORGIA TECH (0-0) vs. ANDERSON UNIVERSITY (0-0)

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 | 7 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: None

Radio: None

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: Free

Parking: Available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Family Housing Deck and Fowler Street

Promotions: Fans are encouraged to participate in the Halloween costume contest at halftime. No face coverings or props will be admitted into the arena. Halloween candy will be distributed pregame at the main entrance.

Fans will get their first look at the 2024-25 Georgia Tech women’s basketball team on Thursday night when the Yellow Jackets host Anderson University in an exhibition game. The Yellow Jackets return seven letterwinners from last season’s squad, while adding five newcomers. Amongst Tech’s five newcomers is the 12th-ranked recruiting freshmen class that features four Yellow Jackets from the Atlanta area. Also joining the roster this season is fifth-year transfer Zoesha Smith (Brunswick, Ga./Georgia).

Tech returns its top four scorers from last season that all averaged double-figures per game, including leading scorer, Tonie Morgan who led the team with a 15.6 points per game average. Morgan also returns as the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game last season. Right behind Morgan last season, Kara Dunn finished the season averaging 15.5 points per game, while Kayla Blackshear added 11.8 points and Rusne Augustinaite contributed 10.8 points per game, respectively.

A Division II member of the South Atlantic Conference, Anderson University had its first pre-season tune-up on Tuesday night, traveling to No. 9 NC State for an exhibition contest. The Trojans fell to the Wolfpack, 91-54, despite senior Zamiya Passmore leading the way with 16 points. In total, three Trojans tallied double-figure scoring totals in the exhibition. Last season, Anderson posted a 22-9 overall record and went 13-7 in conference play.

Thursday’s game will not be televised or live streamed on the internet. No radio broadcast is planned. Admission is free for spectators and parking will be available in the Family Housing Parking Deck (located on 10th St.).

The Yellow Jackets officially tip-off the season on Monday, Nov. 4 at against Winthrop. Tip is slated for 10:30 a.m. for its “Education Day” on ACC Network Extra.