Women’s Basketball Plays Host to Wake Forest Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball welcomes back several letterwinners for Alumnae Day tomorrow as the Yellow Jackets play host to Wake Forest at 2 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets and Deacs meet for the second time this season on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (15-8, 6-6 ACC) picked up a win at Pittsburgh to open the week, dominating the Panthers, 77-48, on Thursday. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures led by Jasmine Carson with 17 points and a season-high 16-point performance from Nerea Hermosa. Carson leads the Jackets on the season, averaging 12.1 points per game, while Lorela Cubaj continues to pace Tech with 8.0 rebounds per game.

Wake Forest (12-11, 5-7 ACC), currently on a three-game skid, is coming off a loss to Notre Dame most recently. The Demon Deacons have collected league five league wins, most recently against Syracuse. Ivana Raca leads the Deacs, averaging 16.0 points, while Alex Sharp pulls down a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and Wake Forest first met this season in Winston-Salem in early January. Wake Forest took the meeting to snap a two-game skid against the Jackets. Tech leads the all-time series against Wake Forest, 44-26, and leads the series in Atlanta, 25-6.

