Women’s Basketball Plays Host to North Carolina Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball concludes this two-game homestand on Thursday, welcoming North Carolina for an ACC matchup. The Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels will tipoff in McCamish Pavilion at 6 p.m. on RSN, locally on Fox Sports South.

The Yellow Jackets (14-4, 5-2 ACC) dropped their first home decision of the season last Sunday against Boston College. Jasmine Carson and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led the Jackets each with 10 points, while Lorela Cubaj nearly missed a double-double with 10 rebounds and nine points. A quartet of Jackets average double-figures on the season paced by Francesca Pan with a 12.7 points per game average. Cubaj leads the team in rebounding, pulling down 8.2 rebounds per game.

North Carolina (13-5, 4-3 ACC) comes into the matchup most recently off a loss against Louisville in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have won two of their last four contests, including a 66-60 victory over then-undefeated NC State. Janelle Bailey leads UNC in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and North Carolina are meeting on the hardwood for the 79th time in program history. UNC leads the all-time series, 58-20, but Tech has taken the last three meetings in Atlanta, dating back to 2014.

