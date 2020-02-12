Women’s Basketball Opens Road Swing at Virginia Tech Thursday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball opens a two-game road swing at Virginia Tech on Thursday night, The Yellow Jackets and Hokies are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (16-8, 7-6 ACC) collected their second-straight win last Sunday, defeating Wake Forest, 62-52, to avenge an earlier season loss to the Deacs. Francesca Pan and Lorela Cubaj combined for 43 points in the win as Cubaj dropped a career-high 21 points. Pan moved back into the team-lead in scoring, averaging 12.0 points per game, while Cubaj paces the Jackets on the boards, securing 8.0 per game.

Virginia Tech (17-6, 7-5 ACC) enters Thursday’s matchup off a win at North Carolina, 72-63. The Hokies sit in a tie for fourth in the ACC with Duke, while Tech is right behind in a tie for sixth. VT has won three of its past five games, with two coming at home. Asiha Sheppard leads the Hokies offensively, averaging 15.8 points, while Lydia Rivers posts 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the team.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech have met on the hardwood 17 times in program history with GT leading the all-time series, 11-6. Virginia Tech captured the last meeting in Blacksburg in 2018 despite the Jackets winning four of the past five meetings. GT won the meeting last season in Atlanta, 76-68, behind a 26-point performance from Pan.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.