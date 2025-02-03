Women’s Basketball Moves to No. 17 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball climbed three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday, moving to No. 17. The Yellow Jackets stand at 18-4 overall and 6-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Georgia Tech is coming off a road win at Miami in its lone game last week, defeating the Hurricanes, 77-66. The win marked Tech’s 16th by a double-figure margin and fifth with at least five players scoring in double-digits. Kara Dunn and Zoesha Smith led the way offensively, each contributing 16 points in the victory. Tech hit seven three-pointers in the outing, paced by three from freshman Chit-Chat Wright, and finished 12-of-18 at the free throw line, guided by a 7-of-8 showing by Dani Carnegie.

Dunn continues to pace Georgia Tech on the year, averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She is joined in double figures by Carnegie at 14.9 points and Morgan with 12.9 points per game.

Georgia Tech is one of seven ACC teams in the latest poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 10 Duke, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 14 NC State, No. 21 California and No. 22 Florida State. Tech’s climb in the poll tied for the largest of the week.

The highest AP ranking in Georgia Tech program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action this Thursday, Feb. 6, welcoming SMU to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.