Women’s Basketball Leaps to No. 17 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Off to the best start in program history, Georgia Tech women’s basketball catapulted to No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday. The Yellow Jackets made the biggest jump of the week in the poll, moving up eight spots.

Tech moved to 11-0 on the season after collecting another top-25 win on Sunday at No. 14 North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Jackets led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter against UNC, which came into the match-up owning the sixth-ranked scoring defense in the country and led the ACC in limiting their opponents to less than 50 points a game. The Yellow Jackets scored 82 points against UNC, the most allowed by the Tar Heels this season.

Tech’s win on Sunday marked its second over a ranked opponent, as the Jackets took down then-No. 21 Oregon in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase in November. To date, Georgia Tech has faced four teams in the top 50 NET rankings and defeated all four.

Five Jackets finished in double-figures in Chapel Hill, marking the third time this season Tech had five in double-figures in a game. Tonie Morgan and Dani Carnegie led the way, chipping in 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Tech opened the week cruising past Louisiana Monroe, 97-37. The 60-point win against the Warhawks was the Jackets’ largest margin of victory since Nov. 11, 2011.

Georgia Tech is led in scoring by Carnegie, who averages 14.6 points per game on average. Carnegie leads all freshmen in the ACC in scoring and ranks 12th nationally in the freshmen class in scoring. Kara Dunn, who chipped in 13 points at UNC, is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points, while Morgan rounds out a trio averaging double-figures at 12.0 points per game.

Georgia Tech is one of six ACC teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 9 Duke, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 21 NC State and newcomer, No. 24 California.

The Yellow Jackets return to Atlanta to open a five-game homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 18, welcoming Rice to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.