Women’s Basketball Jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball jumped four spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday, climbing to No. 13, making the biggest move in the poll for the second consecutive week. The Yellow Jackets continue to gain national attention as one of only eight teams nationally still undefeated.

This past week, Georgia Tech collected marquee wins over Rice and No. 23 Nebraska to improve to 13-0 overall. Tech has now defeated three top-25 programs since the beginning of the season (No. 14 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon and No. 23 Nebraska). To date, Tech has faced five teams ranked in the top 50 NET and defeated all five.

The Jackets opened the week rolling past Rice, 88-57, fueled by a career-high seven three-pointers from Rusne Augustinaite. The sophomore led a quartet of Jackets with 23 points for a season-high in scoring, while Tech finished with 13 three-pointers on the day.

Tech continued rolling on Saturday, edging No. 23 Nebraska, 72-61, to close out non-conference play. Dani Carnegie led the offensive front with 20 points, while Kara Dunn logged a double-double behind 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.

Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 21 California and No. 22 NC State.

The Yellow Jackets continue this five-game homestand and return to ACC play against Pitt on Dec. 29. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.