Women’s Basketball Jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball jumped four spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday, climbing to No. 13, making the biggest move in the poll for the second consecutive week. The Yellow Jackets continue to gain national attention as one of only eight teams nationally still undefeated.
This past week, Georgia Tech collected marquee wins over Rice and No. 23 Nebraska to improve to 13-0 overall. Tech has now defeated three top-25 programs since the beginning of the season (No. 14 North Carolina, No. 21 Oregon and No. 23 Nebraska). To date, Tech has faced five teams ranked in the top 50 NET and defeated all five.
The Jackets opened the week rolling past Rice, 88-57, fueled by a career-high seven three-pointers from Rusne Augustinaite. The sophomore led a quartet of Jackets with 23 points for a season-high in scoring, while Tech finished with 13 three-pointers on the day.
Tech continued rolling on Saturday, edging No. 23 Nebraska, 72-61, to close out non-conference play. Dani Carnegie led the offensive front with 20 points, while Kara Dunn logged a double-double behind 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
The highest AP ranking in program history is No. 11, reached on Feb. 7, 2022. Tech was tabbed No. 10 in the WBCA Coaches Poll during the 2011-12 campaign.
Georgia Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams ranked in the top 25 poll, joining No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 14 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 21 California and No. 22 NC State.
The Yellow Jackets continue this five-game homestand and return to ACC play against Pitt on Dec. 29. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Week 8 Poll – Dec. 23, 2024
1.UCLA
2. South Carolina
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. Texas
6. LSU
7. UConn
8. Maryland
9. Oklahoma
10. Ohio State
11. TCU
12. Kansas State
13. Georgia Tech
14. Duke
15. Tennessee
16. Kentucky
17. North Carolina
18. West Virginia
19. Michigan State
20. Alabama
21. California
22. NC State
23. Michigan
24. Iowa
25. Ole Miss
ACC PICK 3 TICKET PACKAGE FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Pick three premier ACC women’s basketball home games in the ACC Pick 3 ticket plan for just $24. Packages are available for purchase only until Dec. 29. Single-game tickets for the season remain on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.