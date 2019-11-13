Women’s Basketball Inks Four to Signing Class

“I could not be more proud of these four young ladies that have chosen to be Yellow Jackets,” said head coach Nell Fortner. “I’m very proud of our staff that worked so hard in identifying what we needed at Georgia Tech and diligently recruiting this class. To be able to recruit these four players and welcome them to Georgia Tech in our first year here, we are incredibly excited about it and super proud of these four young ladies and what their future holds for them at Georgia Tech.”

Anaya Boyd – 6’0”, G (Lovejoy High School/Hampton, Ga.)

A five-star Metro Atlanta prospect, Boyd is ranked No. 31 overall and No. 8 in her position by ESPN. She has helped Lovejoy High School claim the 2018 State Championship and finish as State runner-up in 2019. Boyd averaged 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Lovejoy. The winner of several accolades, Boyd was named the Metro Atlanta Player of the Year, Atlanta Journal Constitution AAAAAA Player of the Year and USA Today first team selection in 2019. After helping her team to the State Championship in 2018, Boyd was named second team AAAAAA all-State by the AJC.

“Anaya is an outstanding all-around player and incredibly versatile player,” commented Fortner. “At 6’0”, she can play every position on the floor and that is an extremely dangerous player to have to guard if you’re the opposition. She can stretch you from three, is really good off the bounce, she can create and get herself to the rim, and has the ability to see the floor to make really nice passes to her teammates. She is an extremely high-level player that has a very high ceiling in her basketball career and we are excited to help her reach every basketball goal that she wants to reach.”

What They’re Saying About Boyd

“Athletic combo-guard that brings size to the backcourt, manufactures, drives and dishes; smooth off the dribble, 1 on 1 creator, mid-range game delivery; rebounds and attacks coast-to-coast in transition.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

Avyonce Carter – 5’10”, G (Wesleyan School/Norcross, Ga.)

A local four-star recruit, Carter is ranked No.7 in her position and No. 66 overall by ESPN. Averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game, Carter helped the Wesleyan School to a pair of State Championships (2017, 2018) and a State runner-up finish in 2019. A 2019 USA Today first team selection in Georgia, Carter was also tabbed to the Atlanta Journal Constitution first team class A private all-State team in 2019 and second team in 2018.

“We’re super excited about coaching this versatile player,” Fortner said. “AC can play virtually every position on the floor. She’s got the physicality to take you inside, post you up at 5’10” and really hurt you. You can look at her as an under-sized post player with the ability to take you outside and stretch you from the three. She has a physicality in her game to take you off the bounce from the perimeter and be highly successful. We’re really excited about coaching her.”

What They’re Saying about Carter

“Strong, physical tweener that brings quick first step attack from perimeter, mismatch producer, overpowers defender, draws contact; Barkley-esque game, elevates in key; pounds glass with nimble footwork.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

Eylia Love – 6’0”, G/F (Olathe North High School, Olathe, Kansas)

A four-star prospect ranked No. 64 overall and No. 12 in her position by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, Love was a 6A all-State third team selection in 2019. She averaged 13.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for Olathe North High School and was a Kansas 6A Player of the Year finalist. She was also tabbed a Sunflower League player of the week and second team all-conference.

“Eylia is a tremendous athlete from the state of Kansas and we’re so excited about her,” commented Fortner. “With her length at 6’0”, she has the ability to put the ball on the floor and take you off the bounce, especially with the pull up jumper in transition. She is long defensively. She can play the top of a press and really make it difficult for people to get the ball down the court. We’re excited about her future and what she brings to this offense that we want to run.”

What They’re Saying about Love

“Athletic perimeter performer with versatile back court game; rises on jumper in mid-range game, developing deep range game consistency; drives and attacks in traffic; explosive transition game, scores in up-tempo; size on the perimeter, defends, traps in pressure.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

Loyal McQueen – 5’8”, G (Wilson High School, Darlington, S.C.)

A Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Southeast Player of the Year finalist, McQueen averaged 24.7 points and 3.3 assists per game for Wilson High School. Voted the 2019 Region VI-AAAA Player of the Year, she was also tabbed 2019 Miss Hoop Zone and Florence Morning News Preseason Player of the Year. McQueen was twice-named first team all-region, USA Today second team South Carolina and all-State in both 2018 and 2019, in addition to being a SCBCA top five elite player and top five senior in the state. In 2018, McQueen was a WPDE All Hoop Zone Player of the Year finalist and WPDE All Hoop Zone Team honoree, while also being named to the High School Sport Report 4A-all State team. Ranked No. 74 overall, and No. 22 as a guard by ESPN, McQueen is the top prospect in South Carolina and four-star recruit.

“Loyal is a dynamic guard that can stretch you from way downtown with her three-point shot, but also has really good handles to get around you off the bounce. She is a dangerous offensive player that understands the game, loves to play up-tempo, which is what we want to do in this program at Georgia Tech. Loyal will give us the opportunity to do that right off the bat when she hits the Georgia Tech campus.”

What They’re Saying About McQueen

“Jet quick, elusive left-handed floor-leader with a scorer’s mentality; explosive off the bounce, hesitation creator, tough to contain; confident persona, mid-range game creator, three-point shooter.” – Dan Olson, Collegiate Girls Basketball Report

