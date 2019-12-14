Women’s Basketball Hosts ETSU for Sunday Matinee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion to host ETSU for a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (7-1) are coming off a road win at Kennesaw State, led by Francesca Pan and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen with 21 and 18 points, respectively. With the win, Tech completed the sweep of in-state opponents having already defeated Georgia and Georgia State. Pan leads the Yellow Jackets offensively on the season, averaging 15.9 points per game and is one of four Jackets averaging double-figures on the season.

ETSU brings a 3-8 record into Sunday’s tilt having dropped the last two games to Cleveland State and Troy. Erica Haynes-Over leads the Bucs with 22.8 points, while Tijuana Kimbro leads the team on the glass, averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech and ETSU have met four times on the hardwood with Tech owning a 4-0 record all-time against the Buccaneers. The teams have not squared off since 2002.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network Extra (ACC Network subscription required)

Listen Live: Click Here

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.