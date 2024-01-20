Women’s Basketball Hosts Boston College Sunday

GEORGIA TECH (12-6, 3-3 ACC) vs. BOSTON COLLEGE (11-8, 3-3 ACC)

Georgia Tech women’s basketball looks to snap a two-game skid on Sunday when it welcomes Boston College for a 2 p.m. matinee. The Yellow Jackets dropped a heartbreaker against No. 23/24 North Carolina last Thursday, 73-68. Tech trailed by 14 points with 5:30 left to play in the game before staging a late rally, ultimately cutting it to two points with 11 seconds to play. But the Tar Heels went 6-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.

Boston College is coming into the contest riding a two-game win streak, having defeated Pittsburgh in overtime and Wake Forest, most recently. The Eagles have dropped all three league games on the road this season, but are 3-0 when competing at home against conference opponents. Four players average double-figures to lead the Eagles. Andrea Daley produces a team-high 15.9 points per game on average, while Teya Sidberry adds 13.3 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Boston College, 15-9, dating back to the first meeting in 1991. The Eagles, however, have taken three of the last four matchups, including a pair last season. The squads first met in the regular season in Chestnut Hill with BC defending its home court before meeting against in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 16.3 points per game. Dunn ranks eighth overall in scoring in the ACC and is sixth in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (6 th ) and Tonie Morgan (17 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (17 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (8 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (17 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for ninth.

) and Kayla Blackshear (17 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for ninth. Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 8 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame.

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 5.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 37.4 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks third overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and sixth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 3 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 16.28 assists per game. Notre Dame leads the league at 17.63 assists per game, while Virginia Tech comes in second at 16.94.

In ACC games only, Georgia Tech ranks third in three-point field goal percentage. The Yellow Jackets are hitting 36.2 percent of its field goal attempts against league opponents. Louisville leads the ACC at 42.0 percent.

